Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Down 12.7% in March

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 714,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ADX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 103,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,950. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $18.30.
Insider Transactions at Adams Diversified Equity Fund
In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $29,992.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,098.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.
