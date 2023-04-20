Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Down 12.7% in March

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 714,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 103,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,950. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $18.30.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $29,992.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,098.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 22,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 138,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.