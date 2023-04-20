AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,413 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $178.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $201.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.