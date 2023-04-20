aelf Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, aelf has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $183.99 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004601 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001525 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000038 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,949,599 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.