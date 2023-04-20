Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Short Interest Update

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,900 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 932,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $252,883.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $252,883.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $357,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,362,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

