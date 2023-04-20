AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Down 16.0% in March

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,480,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 36,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,651,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,651,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 540,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 77,278 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 68.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 23,992 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.69%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.