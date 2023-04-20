Aion (AION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28,203.27

Aion (AION) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $529,740.67 and $28,203.27 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00143158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040493 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.