Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of ACI opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $240,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

