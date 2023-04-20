Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of ACI opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

