Alchemy Pay Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $175.90 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $175.90 million and approximately $50.19 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

