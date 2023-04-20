Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS.
Alcoa Stock Performance
Alcoa stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
