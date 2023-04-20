Algorand (ALGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $124.02 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $124.02 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00065271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,431,927,649 coins and its circulating supply is 7,230,202,491 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

