Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,836,000 after buying an additional 1,436,028 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,738,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $93.49 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $247.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

