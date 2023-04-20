Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.30.
ALHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $210,831.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,338,783.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock worth $751,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alignment Healthcare Price Performance
Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $985.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.69.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.
Featured Stories
