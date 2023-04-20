Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.30.

ALHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $210,831.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,783.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock worth $751,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,831 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $985.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

