Alkermes (ALKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Alkermes has set its FY23 guidance at $0.00-0.23 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.