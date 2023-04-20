Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIRD. BTIG Research began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at Allbirds

In related news, Director Dan Levitan acquired 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $257,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220. Company insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Allbirds Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Allbirds by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIRD opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.53. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.55 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 34.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

