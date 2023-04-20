Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Gap Down to $36.85

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.85, but opened at $35.55. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 1,006 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

