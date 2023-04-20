Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 78,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 348,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 66,265 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

