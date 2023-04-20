Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 429,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 942,953 shares.The stock last traded at $16.24 and had previously closed at $16.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ATEC. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 43.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $483,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $483,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total value of $960,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,748,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,044,597,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,997 shares of company stock valued at $968,055,413. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $3,189,000. Parian Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 265,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 72,096 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

