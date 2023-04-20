AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 390,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 208,202 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.12.

AltC Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in AltC Acquisition by 24.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.