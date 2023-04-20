Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU) Trading Down 0.2%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 4,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 12,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Altitude Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,509,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

