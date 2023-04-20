Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Major Shareholder Buys $10,935,281.28 in Stock

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,193,808 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,935,281.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,693,808 shares in the company, valued at $555,955,281.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 562,121 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,997,831.07.

On Thursday, March 16th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 500,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00.

Ambrx Biopharma Stock Performance

AMAM stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Ambrx Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

