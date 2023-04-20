Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Major Shareholder Buys $10,935,281.28 in Stock

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,193,808 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,935,281.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,693,808 shares in the company, valued at $555,955,281.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
- On Monday, April 17th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 562,121 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,997,831.07.
- On Thursday, March 16th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 500,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00.
AMAM stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $13.07.
Several research firms have weighed in on AMAM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
