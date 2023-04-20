Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.53.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $75.71. 420,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.40. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $153.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Amedisys by 54.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 64,019 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 122,588 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,938,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.