American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Position Raised by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.51. 67,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,734. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $152.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

