American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.79.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 13,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4,795.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 504,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

