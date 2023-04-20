American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.00. The company had a trading volume of 372,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.11. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.