Americas Silver’s (USAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins dropped their price target on Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Americas Silver Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.57 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
