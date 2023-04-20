Americas Silver’s (USAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price target on Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Americas Silver Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.57 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 791,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 55.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 1.8% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 31,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

