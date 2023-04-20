AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Position Trimmed by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.10% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 990.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $923,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

