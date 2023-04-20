Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 118,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 188,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

