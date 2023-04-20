Analysts Issue Forecasts for Humana Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $9.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.46. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HUM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.88.

Humana Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE HUM opened at $492.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.98. Humana has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

