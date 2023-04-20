Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Price Target at C$86.78

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total value of C$207,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STN stock opened at C$79.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$77.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$83.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.14%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

