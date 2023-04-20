Analyzing Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Membership Collective Group and Soho House & Co Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 2 2 2 0 2.00 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.07, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

68.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Soho House & Co Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group $972.21 million 0.41 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -5.50 Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.28 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -5.11

Membership Collective Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soho House & Co Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Membership Collective Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13%

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Membership Collective Group

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

