Analyzing Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextracker and L3Harris Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.82 billion 0.86 $50.91 million N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies $17.06 billion 2.27 $1.06 billion $5.47 37.21

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nextracker.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker N/A N/A N/A L3Harris Technologies 6.22% 13.20% 7.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Nextracker and L3Harris Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nextracker and L3Harris Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 2 13 0 2.87 L3Harris Technologies 0 8 6 0 2.43

Nextracker presently has a consensus target price of $40.31, indicating a potential upside of 17.93%. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus target price of $259.46, indicating a potential upside of 27.47%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than Nextracker.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats Nextracker on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

(Get Rating)

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment consists of space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions, classified intelligence and cyber defense, avionics, and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment consists of tactical communications, broadband communications, integrated vision solutions, and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment is composed of defense aviation products, security, detection and other commercial aviation products, air traffic management, and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.