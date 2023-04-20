Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 65,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 472,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Anemoi International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

About Anemoi International

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

