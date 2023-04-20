AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Cut to Sell at Investec

Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 3.7 %

AU stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 498.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

