Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,250

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.59) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 19.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANTO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.20) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.32) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.56) to GBX 1,760 ($21.78) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.32) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,400 ($17.32).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,558 ($19.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,208.53, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,585.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,488.61. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 971.20 ($12.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.74). The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.