Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CEO Cedric Francois Sells 30,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,296,034.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cedric Francois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of APLS stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $82.43. 1,013,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,623. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $54,164,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

