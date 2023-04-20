API3 Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, API3 has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00005388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $94.30 million and $6.18 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.