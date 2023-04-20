Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $563,653.09

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $563,653.09 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00064976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00040189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.