Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Shares Down 4.5%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.3072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

