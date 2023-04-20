Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.
Arcellx Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -0.43. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.
Insider Transactions at Arcellx
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,490,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
