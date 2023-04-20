Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -0.43. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 11,221 shares of company stock worth $350,537 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,490,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

