Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,258 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Antero Resources Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.83. 1,535,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 3.46.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.