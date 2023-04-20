Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,565 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 992,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,299. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $553,406.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,670 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,966.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.