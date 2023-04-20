Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 8 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NVR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in NVR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in NVR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVR by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock traded up $121.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5,982.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,218. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,355.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,850.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $89.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

