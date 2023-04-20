Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Post makes up about 1.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Post worth $42,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Post by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Transactions at Post

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Post Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of POST traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $88.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,837. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.