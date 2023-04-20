Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 291.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 757,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $62,281.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,587.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,647 shares of company stock worth $1,110,502. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.8 %

Addus HomeCare stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,007. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.92.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Articles

