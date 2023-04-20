Argent Capital Management LLC Has $33.33 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 659,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $33,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.35. 242,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

