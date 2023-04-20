Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $16,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.88. 503,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.15.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.