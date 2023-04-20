Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.8% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $105,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $488.38. 1,304,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $455.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.89. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.50.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

