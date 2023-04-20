Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 2,849 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises approximately 2.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Crown Castle worth $55,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 493,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,889,000 after buying an additional 223,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $5.91 on Thursday, hitting $127.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,001. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

