Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 878 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 98.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.11. The stock had a trading volume of 185,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.23. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

